Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria was critical of India captain Rohit Sharma and the team management over Suryakumar Yadav's struggles during the recently concluded ODI series against Australia. Suryakumar, who is currently the no.1 ranked batting in T20Is, registered three golden ducks during the series. While several experts have questioned his inclusion in the ODI and Test teams on the basis of his T20 exploits, Kaneria has thrown his weight behind Suryakumar.

Instead, he slammed the team management and captain Rohit for making Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya bat ahead of the 32-year-old in the third and final ODI.

"Suryakumar got three straight ducks but that's not his fault. It's the fault of the management and captain Rohit Sharma. His confidence is shattered are you are demotivating by playing him down the order. You sent him to bat after the match got over. When Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were batting, you sent Axar Patel after a wicket and then Hardik Pandya ahead of Suryakumar," Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

One of the top performers for India in the shortest format over the last two years, Suryakumar is yet to establish himself in the 50-over game.

Suryakumar was bowled on the first ball by Ashton Agar in the 36th over of India's chase.

He was leg-before to Mitchell Starc in the first and second matches of the series -- on both occasions also on the first delivery of his innings.

Despite constant noise regarding his recent form, Rohit has backed him as an important prospect for the ODI World Cup in India later this year.

(With AFP Inputs)