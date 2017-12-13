 
Rohit Sharma's Anniversary Gift To Teary-Eyed Wife Ritika: A Slice Of History

Updated: 13 December 2017 15:56 IST

Coming into the match, the Mumbai batsmanwas the only batsman to have hit two double tons. He got to the landmark in 151 balls when he stole two runs after nudging a full length delivery off his counterpart Thisara Perera in the final over of the innings.

Ritika cheered husband Rohit Sharma from the Mohali stands. © Twitter

Stand-in captain Rohit Sharma gave wife Ritika the perfect wedding anniversary gift as he scored his third ODI double century to help India post a mammoth 392/4 against Sri Lanka in the second One-day International at the Punjab Cricket Association I.S. Bindra Stadium. Ritika, who cheered Rohit from the stands, got emotional when her husband created history. Rohit kissed the ring on his finger and pointed towards Ritika in the stands as the crowd got ton their feet to applaud his performance.

Sharma, who belted an unbeaten 153-ball 208, comprising 13 fours and 12 sixes, was engaged in two big partnerships -- 115 runs for the opening wicket with Shikhar Dhawan (68 off 67; 4x9) and then 213 for the second wicket with rookie Shreyas Iyer (88 off 70; 4x9, 2x6).

Coming into the match, the Mumbai batsman was the only batsman to have hit two double tons. He got to the landmark in 151 balls when he stole two runs after nudging a full length delivery off his counterpart Thisara Perera in the final over of the innings.

Topics : Cricket
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma created history with a double century
  • Rohit's wife Ritika got emotional in the stands
  • Rohit Sharma now has three ODI double tons
