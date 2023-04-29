Rohit Sharma is now one of the biggest names in world cricket. Apart from being the Indian cricket team captain, his batting prowess has made him one of the most respected cricketers. Always considered as a rare batting talent, made his India debut in 2007 in an ODI against Ireland. Currently, Rohit has 3379 runs in 49 Tests (average 45.66), 9825 runs in 243 ODIs (average 48.63) and 3853 runs in 148 T20Is (average 31.32). He is one of the few players to have scored a ton in all three formats. Despite having such a track record, there was a time when Rohit was depressed due to his cricket career.

Indian women's team star Jemimah Rodrigues has revealed a conversation with the Indian men's team captain regarding the time when he was not picked for the 2011 World Cup in India.



"Rohit Sharma was also dropped from the 2011 Word Cup. I asked him the question, '10 years down the line, you are leading India, did you ever think that this would happen?' He (Rohit Sharma) was like 'No, a lot of people came up to me at that time and said a lot of things but nobody knew what I was going through'. There was only one person, Yuvraj Singh, who came up to him (Rohit), took him out for dinner and there was nobody else. He said he was depressed for a month. Because the WC is something that you dream about. So, when he said that, I was crying inside. I was literally in tears," Jemimah Rodrigues said on 'Breakfast With Champions'.

"He said: 'Tough times will happen but you know it is what you do next. Make sure when you get the next opportunity, you are ready for it. It happens (or) doesn't happen it's fine.' And that stuck with me. I don't have to prove to anyone or anything. I just have to play for the pure joy of the game," she said.

Rohit is currently playing for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023.