India's Test captain Rohit Sharma has lifted the expectations of fans by appearing in a practice game with the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team, where he batted with former teammate Ajinkya Rahane. Rohit, who endured a difficult outing in Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, has been urged by head coach Gautam Gambhir and others in the BCCI to return to the Ranji Trophy but the skipper is yet to make a final decision on the topic. Rohit, though, was spotted doing some running in the BKC Ground, showing that he is working hard on his fitness. However, he seems to have not made up his mind about returning to domestic cricket yet.

It has been reported that Rohit is set to be approached by the Mumbai selectors over confirmation on the team's next Ranji Trophy match against Jammu & Kashmir. The squad for the match is expected to be announced on January 20.

"The selectors are expected to announce the squad on January 20, during which they will follow the due process of checking for the availability of every player. Rohit will also be approached around the time for selection," a Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) official told PTI.

After giving the opening Test in Perth, Rohit managed to score just 31 runs from three Tests at an average of 6.20 in the series before opting out of the final match in Sydney. He, alongside other members of the team, was advised by coach Gambhir to play Ranji Trophy in a bid to prolong their Test career.

"I would always like everyone to play domestic cricket. That is how much importance domestic cricket needs to be given. Not only one game. If they are available and they have the commitment to play red ball cricket, everyone should play domestic cricket. As simple as it can get. If you don't give importance to domestic cricket, you will never get the desired players that you want," Gambhir had said after the Sydney Test.