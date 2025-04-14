Tilak Varma was the top-scorer for Mumbai Indians with a 33-ball-59 as his side registered a thrilling win over Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 on Sunday. It was the second consecutive half-century for the MI batter after he was 'retired out' in the clash against Lucknow Super Giants. It was a decision that split the experts and fans as it did not ultimately result in a victory for the side. Tilak finally broke his silence on the decision and said that it was a call made by the team management keeping the scenario and match in mind. That is why he did not have any problems in making way for Mitchell Santner in that situation.

"Nothing. I was just thinking that they made the decision for the team's purpose. So, I took it in a positive way and didn't take it in a negative way. But the main thing is how you take it. It's more important," Tilak said on Star Sports after Mumbai Indians' win over Delhi Capitals.

"So I was thinking it that way. I just want to be comfortable wherever I bat. So I told the coach and staff, "Don't worry wherever you play me, I'm comfortable, and I'll give my best," he added.

A relieved Hardik Pandya credited 'impact sub' Karn Sharma for showing a lot of heart to fashion Mumbai Indians' 12-run win against Delhi Capitals here on Sunday, a result that helped the visitors get their IPL campaign back on track.

DC were cruising at 119 for one just after the halfway stage but were eventually bowled out for 193 in 19 overs, with spinner Karn playing a pivotal role by taking three wickets for 36 runs.

It was skipper Rohit Sharma who suggested to coach Mahela Jayawardene to bring Karn into the attack and also requested a ball change after the 11th over.

"Absolutely. Winning is always special. Especially in games like this. You have to keep fighting and it means a lot," said Pandya at the post-match presentation when asked if he felt relieved after MI secured only their second win of the season.

"(Karn was) Fantastic. Coming in and bowling the way he bowled, showed a lot of heart, especially at a small ground like that." Karun Nair's whirlwind 89 went in vain, and Pandya admitted the knock took them by surprise.

"We were running out of options regarding what to bowl at him. The way he took on our bowlers, took his chances, and the way he executed — it shows the hard work he has put in. I think he took us by surprise." DC batters suffered a dramatic collapse that included three successive run outs, ending their chase at 193.

"I always believe fielding is something that can change the game upside down. We were switched on, didn't give up, and they got the chances and converted." Sent in to bat, Tilak Varma smashed a 33-ball 59 to power Mumbai Indians to 205 for 5.

Ryan Rickelton (41 off 25), Suryakumar Yadav (40 off 28), and Naman Dhir (38 off 17) also made vital contributions.

(With PTI inputs)