Rohit Sharma, who is in the form of his life with the bat, proved to be an absolute live-wire in the slip cordon on Day One of the ground-breaking day-night Test between India and Bangladesh in Kolkata on Friday. The opening batsman took a mind-blowing one-handed catch at second slip to remove Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque early in the day. In the 10th over of the match, Haque tried to defend against Umesh Yadav but the ball found a thick outside edge of the bat. The ball was flying towards captain Virat Kohli stationed at first slip but Rohit Sharma had different plans. Rohit was alert enough to fly to his right and caught the ball one-handed in front of the first slip.