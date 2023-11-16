India captain Rohit Sharma gave his team a flying start in their Cricket World Cup semi-final clash against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. After opting to bat, Rohit hit a quickfire 47 (29 balls), with India crossing the 70-run mark in eight overs. During his knock, Rohit achieved a huge Cricket World Cup record. The 36-year-old now has the most number of sixes in the tournament's history, surpassing former West Indies captain Chris Gayle (49) in the elite list.

Most Sixes In ODI World Cup History :



Chris Gayle - 49 sixes in 34 matches

Rohit Sharma* - 50 sixes in 27 matches#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/s1rTli6Zzh — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) November 15, 2023

Before the start of the match, batting great Tendulkar and former England football captain David Beckham paraded the World Cup trophy.

Beckham is in the country as an ambassador for UNICEF, a role also performed by Tendulkar.

India's Virat Kohli needs one more century to set an outright new one-day international record of 50 hundreds after he drew level with retired former team-mate Sachin Tendulkar's mark of 49 against South Africa.

India won all nine of their pool matches, but were pushed hard by New Zealand during a four-wicket success in Dharamsala last month.

New Zealand, by contrast, lost four games before qualifying for the knockout stages.

Four years ago, the Black Caps defeated India in a World Cup semi-final in Manchester that spanned two days because of rain.

"It was way back in 2019 that we played that semi-final, New Zealand have been one of the most consistent team over the years and it's going to be a good contest," said Rohit at the toss.

