As we get closer to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, there's plenty of chatter around the future of Mumbai Indians stalwart Rohit Sharma. He was removed as the franchise's skipper ahead of the start of last season, with Hardik Pandya being given the role. The relationship between Rohit and MI has since reportedly deteriorated, with the opening batter now keen to join a new franchise. When former India cricketer Aakash Chopra was asked about Rohit's immediate IPL future, he said that the Hitman might be transferred to a new franchise in the trade window.

"Will he stay or will he go? It's a big question. Personally, I feel he will not stay. Whoever is retained will be with the thinking that he will remain with you for three years, unless your name is MS Dhoni. MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings' story is very different but Rohit Sharma at MI, I feel he might himself leave or MI might leave him," he responded to a question from a fan on his YouTube channel.

"Anything can happen but I don't think Rohit is going to be retained here. I don't have any information but I feel Rohit will probably be released. He might go to someone in the trade window, that's a possibility that he doesn't go to the auction, but if that doesn't happen, he might be seen in the auction. I feel his journey with the Mumbai Indians is over," the former KKR batter added.

Chopra was also asked about the future of Suryakumar Yadav, with rumours linking him with a move away from the franchise too. But, Chopra doesn't think Surya himself would want to leave MI at this point in time in his career.

"What are you asking? I don't think Suryakumar Yadav will be traded. I haven't heard anything like that. The Mumbai Indians won't leave Suryakumar Yadav and I feel Surya also won't leave either," he said in the same video.

"Surya will be there. He is not going anywhere. Na, I don't think so. Surya will remain with the team. I don't know where you have read that," the cricketer-turned-commentator added.