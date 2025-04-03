RJ Mahvash's cryptic post on social media has drawn a reaction from Indian cricket team spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. The two have been rumoured to be dating. While Mahvash dismissed such reports in the past by saying that they were just friends, the duo's presence during the Champions Trophy 2025 final at Dubai International Stadium reignited the rumours. Mahvash, on Wednesday, posted a cryptic reel and fans have been engaged in guessing, who she is pointing towards.

In the reel, Mahvash says in Hindi, "Whichever boy comes into my life, he will be the only boy in my life. He will be my friend, he will be my boyfriend, he will be my husband. My life will be revolving around him. I don't want useless people. I can't talk to other boys in that scenario.

"That urge to say 'My boy is enough' is everything," she added.

"Bas ek hi hoga (There will only be one)," was the caption of the post.

While Chahal liked the video, the fans on social media assumed that Mahvash was talking in reference to the spinner.

"Yuzi bhai smiling in the corner," wrote a fan.

"Everything is temporary but liked by Yuzi Chahal is permanent," wrote another fan.

Mahvash is an Aligrah-born YouTuber, who is widely known for her prank videos. Talking about her education, Mahvash pursued her Bachelor's degree from Aligarh Muslim University in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. Later, she completed her Master's in Mass Communication from Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi.

Apart from pranks, she is also a renonwned radio jockey and started her career with Radio Mirchi 98.3 FM. Mahvash is known for making witty and relatable content on YouTube and also empowers women through her videos.

According to many reports, Mahvash had turned down the offer of appearing in the 14th edition of famous reality TV show Bigg Boss and even an offer from Bollywood, in order to focus on her social media content.

After her Instagram post with Chahal in December last year sparked dating rumours, Mahvash publicly shut down the trolls by calling those claims "baseless". She even urged the fans to respect her privacy and not to spread any fake news.

Seeing this, even Chahal came forward and requested the fans not to indulge in such news as it has caused a lot of pain to his family.