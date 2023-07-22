Team India A made the entire country proud after they defeated Bangladesh A in the semi-final match of the ongoing Emerging Asia Cup on Friday and sealed a berth in the final of the tournament. Asked to bat first, India A posted a total of 211, courtesy of the 66-run knock from skipper Yash Dhull. Later, Bangladesh A were bundled out for 160 after Nishant Sindhu took a terrific five-wicket haul. The Saif Hassan-led side kept on losing wickets at regular intervals but the dismissal of Rakibul Hasan grabbed a lot of limelight.

In the 32nd over of Bangladesh's chase, Rakibul came on strike and played a reverse sweep on hs first delivery, which was bowled by Sindhu. However, his shot lacked timing and pace and it was a simple catch for Riyan Parag, who was standing at the slip. After taking the catch, Riyan could not hide his emotions and teased the Bangladesh batter with his wild celebration. Rakibul stood there for a while in shock and then made his way back to the dugout.

India A set up a potentially high-voltage Emerging Asia Cup final against Pakistan A after defeating Bangladesh A by 51 runs in the semifinals in Colombo on Friday.

Bangladesh had India on the ropes, bundling them out for 211, a total made possible by captain Yash Dhull's impressive 66 off 85 balls. But, the Indian spinners made use of the slightly tacky pitch to pack Bangladesh off for 160 to celebrate a fine victory.

Left-arm spinner Nishant Sindhu accentuated Bangladesh's fall with a five-wicket haul (5 for 20). But the real protagonist for India's victory was Dhull. He has been spoken about in the Indian domestic circuit as a player to be preserved in cotton wool, and the day's innings showed the reason.

