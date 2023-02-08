Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, who was involved in a near-fatal car accident on December 30, is finally able to 'sit out and breathe fresh air. Pant, who has undergone a number of surgeries since the accident, posted an Instagram story, giving fans an update about his recovery. In the picture shared, Pant was seen sitting outside, getting to feel the fresh air again. Getting the opportunity to enjoy life's most basic offerings, the cricketer posted a moving caption, reflecting on the dramatic events that have unfolded in his life over the last couple of months.

As the Indian cricket team gears up to take on Australia in a 4-match Test series, Pant's services will surely be missed. What the wicket-keeper batter had famously done on India's last tour Down Under, earned him a hero's status. Hence, Australia great Ian Chappell feels the hosts will not be happy to not have the stumper with them.

"India are really going to really miss Rishabh Pant. The Australians will be happy. He is a counter attacker, the guy who keep you awake are guys who score quickly and changes game in one session. Pant was one such player," Chappell said during an interaction organised by Star Sports.

Indian cricketers were also seen praying for Pant's quick recovery during the limited-overs series against New Zealand.

The cricketers, who were in Madhya Pradesh for the third and final ODI against New Zealand, visited Ujjain's famed Mahakaleswar temple and offered prayers. The players, Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, and Washington Sundar reached Mahakal temple with the staff of the Indian cricket team early Monday morning. Star batter of India Suryakumar Yadav said that they prayed to Mahakal for the speedy recovery of their teammate Pant.

