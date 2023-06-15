India batter KL Rahul, who is currently working on his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, shared a video on his social media, updating the fans about his recovery. Rahul, who captained Lucknow Super Giants, was injured during the IPL and had to pull out of the tournament and the subsequent World Test Championship final after a thigh surgery was advised. He also underwent a successful operation in the United Kingdom and now shared a video of his workout routine.

Taking to Instagram, Rahul posted a video, where he can be seen lifting weights, doing push-ups and working on his leg movement. Towards the end of the video, we also get to see Rahul, interacting with his fellow teammate Rishabh Pant, who is also rehabilitating at the NCA.

"In the journey to recovery, each small step holds immense value," he captioned the post.

Rishabh Pant commented on the video, "Welcome brother." Replying to which, Rahul wrote, "@rishabpant swagat nahi karoge humara?"

Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul had a shared a picture from the NCA and had captioned it "home".

Rahul, who bats in the middle-order in ODI cricket and also dons the big gloves in the 50-over format, is an important member in the ODI set-up in the absence of Rishabh Pant, who is also recovering from a horrific car crash in December last year.

The 31-year-old has scored 2,642 runs in 47 Tests, 1,986 runs in 54 ODIs and 2,265 runs in 72 T20Is with 14 international hundreds across formats.

On the other hand, the 25-year-old Pant, who has been recovering from the injuries he sustained in a horrific car accident in December, last year, also shared a video, showing his recovery.

Taking to Instagram, Pant shared a clip, showing two different times. One shows the time when he struggling to walk and needed a support while the other one showed a confident Pant, fearlessly climbing up the stairs.

(With PTI Inputs)