Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant may leave Delhi Capitals ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, according to a report by Dainik Jagran. Pant is currently the most capped player as well as the leading run-scorer for the franchise. However, the report claimed that DC may not retain Pant ahead of the mega auction despite support from Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly. The report further stated that if Pant is released by DC, his most likely destination will be Chennai Super Kings. With MS Dhoni set to retire in the near future, CSK are on the lookout for an Indian wicket-keeper batter and they will be extremely interested in signing a talented Indian cricket team star like Rishabh Pant.

Earlier. India all-rounder Shivam Dube credited the Indian Premier League for improving his skills and gaining confidence as he made inroads in the Men in Blue side after the successful 2024 season.

Dube finished as the second-highest run-scorer for Chennai Super Kings in the season with 396 runs including three half-centuries at a blistering strike rate of 162.29. His strong show in the cash-rich tournament earned him a coveted spot in India's highly competitive 15-member T20 World Cup squad.

The all-rounder kept his place in India's playing 11 throughout the tournament and delivered in crunch situations for the side including the crucial knock of 27 runs in the final against South Africa. He built a vital 57-run partnership with Virat Kohli (76) to take the side to 176/6 in 20 overs as India defeated Proteas by six runs to add a second T20 World Cup title to their cabinet. He amassed 133 runs in eight innings while batting in the lower middle order.

"The IPL is remarkable, both for players and for the growth of cricket in India. It provides a fantastic platform for young talent to showcase their skills alongside some of the best players in the world. Personally, playing in the IPL has been a significant learning experience, helping me improve my game and gain confidence," Dube told IANS.

(With IANS inputs)