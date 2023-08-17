One of India's finest cricketers from the modern generation, Rishabh Pant hit the field for the first time since his car crash last year, taking forward steps in hi road to recovery. Pant, who was involved in a serious road accident on December 30 last year, was seen playing cricket event was organised by Delhi Capitals' co-owner Parth Jindal's company, JSW. As fans cherished his return to action on August 15, a few videos of the left-hander playing some beautiful shots spread like wildfire on the Internet. One of the videos showed Pant hitting a trademark flick six.

At the event, Pant encouraged people to keep enjoying sports.

"Once you keep growing older, you stop loving the game. One of the reasons is that there is a lot of pressure; you want to excel in life and do this and that.

"But enjoyment nahi miss karna hein life mein, (Don't miss enjoyment in life)," Pant said in a video shared by Sangita Jindal, chairperson of JSW Foundation.

Pant is contractually a Delhi Capitals player in the Indian Premier League but didn't feature for the side this season in the T20 league due to his accident. While these are still early days, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had recently given an update on the wicket-keeper batter's fitness, suggesting he has made a remarkable recovery.

"He (Pant) has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets.

"He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running," BCCI had said in a statement.

Pant is definately not in contention for the upcoming Asia Cup and the World Cup but if his rapid recovery pace continues, the Delhi-lad could be seen in action at some point next year.