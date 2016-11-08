Rishabh Pant Lights up Ranji Trophy After Ishan Kishan's Double Ton

Rishabh Pant was eventually dismissed for 135 off 67 balls.

Rishabh Pant was eventually dismissed for 135 off 67 balls. © PTI

Young Delhi batsman Rishabh Pant on Tuesday entered Indian cricket's record books after he hit the fastest century in Ranji Trophy history.

The explosive left-hander got to the three-figure mark in just 48 balls against Jharkhand at St. Xavier's College-KCA cricket stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

The 19-year-old shattered the previous record held by RK Borah and VB Chandrasekhar (56 balls).

The wicketkeeper-batsman was eventually dismissed for 135 off 67 balls. His knock included 8 fours and 13 sixes.

Interestingly, the left-hander had smashed a ton off 82 balls in the first innings as well.

Pant's U-19 teammate Ishan Kishan was also in top form, playing a brilliant 273-run knock in Jharkhand's first innings.

Both Pant and Kishan were key members of Rahul Dravid's India U-19 team, which reached the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup earlier in the year.

The Delhi Daredevils batsman has been in sensational form of late, scoring over 700 runs in six outings.

He was recently in the news for becoming only the second wicket-keeper batsman to slam triple-century in first-class cricket.

Pant clobbered the Maharashtra bowling in a Group B encounter at Wankhede during a 308-run knock.

"I was hurt after not being picked for India A's tour of Australia. I then promised myself that I should be scoring so much runs that no one can ignore me," the stockily built Pant had told PTI after his triple hundred against Maharashtra last month.

Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad, during one of the post selection conference, told the media that they are looking at grooming Sanju Samson as Dhoni's understudy in limited-overs cricket.

The manner in which Pant has been scoring runs, one will find it extremely difficult to ignore him.

(With inputs from PTI)