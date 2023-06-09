Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant may not be playing the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval but he is keeping a tab of the clash from the comfort of his home. Pant is currently recovering from critical injuries sustained in a horrific car accident last year. Pant took to Instagram to share a story of him watching the match. His story featured a crossed-fingers and heart emoji as a caption.

Pant was a star for India during the WTC 2021-23 cycle, contributing significantly to his team's wins. In 12 matches, he scored 868 runs at an average of 43.40. He scored two centuries and five fifties, with the best score of 146.

In 24 WTC matches, including those which took place in the 2019-21 cycle, Pant scored 1,575 runs in 41 innings at an average of 41.44. He has scored three centuries and nine fifties, with a best score of 146.

Unfortunately, his WTC run was cut short due to the car accident last year in December.

KS Bharat is playing as a wicketkeeper-batter in his place.

Talking about the match, India reached 151 for five at stumps on the second day of the World Test Championship Final against Australia here on Thursday, trailing their opponents by 318 runs in the first innings.

The Australians were bowled out for 469 in their first essay, having resumed from overnight 327 for three at The Oval.

The Indian pacers did well to restrict Australia after struggling against centurions Steve Smith and Travis Head on the first day.

While Head went on to make a counterattacking 163, Smith notched up his 31st Test hundred before getting dismissed for a solid 121.

Mohammed Siraj was the most successful Indian bowler, finishing with figures of 4/108 in 28.3 overs, while there were two wickets apiece for Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur.

With PTI inputs