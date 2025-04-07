A huge fight recently broke out between Rajasthan Royals fans during an IPL 2025 match. While it is not known when the fight took place, a police official, who tried to stop the fight had 'Assam Police' written at the back of her shirt. Assam hosted two IPL matches at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 26 (RR vs Kolkata Knight Riders) and March 30 (RR vs Chennai Super Kings). It is quite likely that the the fight would have taken on either of those two dates. Some social media accounts claimed the fight took place during RR vs KKR match.

Meanwhile, After a string of underwhelming performances, Jofra Archer finally found his rhythm with the ball, delivering a fiery spell that helped Rajasthan Royals (RR) register a commanding 50-run win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at Mullanpur on Saturday. The England seamer, who had been struggling to contain runs in earlier matches, turned things around with sensational figures of 3/25 in four overs. Archer's raw pace and pinpoint accuracy rattled the PBKS batting line-up, triggering a collapse that RR capitalized on.

He was ably supported by Sandeep Sharma and Maheesh Theekshana, both of whom chipped in with crucial wickets at vital stages. Theekshana's variations kept the batters guessing, while Sandeep's control in the powerplay choked the flow of runs.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Sandeep Sharma expressed his delight at Archer's return to form and praised the fast bowler's unique skillset.

"We always knew Jofra is a world-class bowler. The skill he brings to the table and into the game--very few can match that," Sandeep said.

"The entire management and team had confidence in him. We believed that once he gets that one over, that one wicket, maybe two good overs, it would boost his confidence and now, you've seen what he can do. He's one of the toughest bowlers to face. I'm sure this was just our fourth game, and with more matches, he'll only get better and better," he added.

