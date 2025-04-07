Jasprit Bumrah is finally 'available' for selection in the IPL 2025 and that will be a huge relief for inconsistent Mumbai Indians as the Hardik Pandya-led side face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mumbai on Monday. Bumrah had been recovering from a back injury that he suffered during India's Tour of Australia in January, and the star fast bowler has been out of action since then. In his absence, MI have lost three out of four matches. On Sunday, MI coach Mahela Jayawardene said: "He is available. He is training today, so he should be available"

Bumrah's return can be a game-changer especially with the opponents boasting of batters like Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt. Ahead of the match, MI posted a video of Bumrah nailing a yorker.

Reacting to that, a social media user commented: "Sweet dreams for All MI fans. Scary dreams for rest of all."

— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 6, 2025

Jalwa hai inka — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 6, 2025

Jayawardene said that since Bumrah is coming after so long, the team has to give him space and "not expect too much" from him.

"Knowing Jasprit he will be up for it. We're very happy to have him in the camp, the experience he brings, that extra voice out there in the middle, chatting with (Trent) Boult, chatting with Deepak (Chahar) or any other younger bowler, giving that advice is also very valuable for us. That's what we are looking forward to from him," he added.

Bumrah had been building his bowling workload at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The board has been extremely cautious about his recovery, as they want to make sure he gains full fitness before return to action as his next big assignment would be the five-Test tour to England from June onwards, which will kickstart India's ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

Bumrah has represented MI in his entire IPL career, picking up 165 wickets in 133 matches since his debut in 2013. He only missed out on season for MI, in 2023, which was also due to a back injury. This injury is his latest after his back surgery in March 2023. During the last season, although MI finished at the bottom of the table, Bumrah was the franchise's leading wicket-taker and overall third, with 20 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 16.80, with best figures of 5/21.