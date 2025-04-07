Legendary West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop engaged in cheeky banter with his commentary colleagues during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and called some of them extremely 'pro-CSK'. Bishop was having a conversation with Ambati Rayudu and he went on to namedrop Rayudu, Matthew Hayden, and Shane Watson while saying that sometimes their opinions are extremely biased when the topic is their former team - Chennai Super Kings. It has not been a good start to the campaign for CSK as they have won just one out of their first four matches in this year's competition.

"The CSK guys, right? Ambati Rayudu, Matthew Hayden, Shane Watson, they are very very pro CSK. CSK have to leave the room before they confess that CSK is not it. Given the success, I understand why there is a strong bond, it's like that umbilical cord can never be cut," he said on ESPN Cricinfo.

Rayudu took the comment quite sportingly and accepted what his senior colleague said.

"I mean, unapologetically, we are," Rayudu replied.

Meanwhile, following the loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad opened up on the reason behind the loss.

Standout spells from spinners Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav choked the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) scoring rate as the Delhi Capitals (DC) continued their winning run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with a 24-run win at Chepauk Stadium on Saturday.

"Since the last few games, it's not going our way. We are trying to improve, trying our best, but not going our way. Lost too many wickets. (Powerplay) It's a major concern even in the bowling department. We are giving away 15-20 runs extra or losing too many wickets. We are trying, but it's just not happening. (On the team's struggles) I just think that whoever is bowling in powerplay is slightly over-concerned or tentative. And with the bat you don't want to lose an extra wicket, but it's just about being positive," Ruturaj Gaikwad said during the post-match presentation.