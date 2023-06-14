The entire country is waiting for the comeback of India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who has been out of action since December, last year. The 25-year-old cricketer met with a horrific car accident while travelling on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Pant is currently undergoing his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and keeps on updating his fans and loved ones about his progress. Recently, he shared a video, where he can been seen walking comfortably without any support.

Taking to Instagram, Pant shared a clip, showing two different times. One shows the time when he struggling to walk and needed a support while the other one showed a confident Pant, fearlessly climbing up the stairs.

"Not bad yaar Rishabh. Simple things can be difficult sometimes," the caption of the post read.

Apart from this, he also shared a video on his Instagram story, where he can be seen working on his leg movement, taking support from a wooden rod.

"Keep going, Rishabh," Pant's IPL franchise Delhi Capitals commented.

His sister Sakshi Pant also wrote, "My star."

India women's team all-rounder Harleen Deol also wrote a hilarious comment, "Well done boy , keep your bhangra performance ready."

Advertisement

Earlier, the 25-year-old cricketer also uploaded a video on his Instagram, where he was able to walk without the help of crutches. He could be seen throwing away his crutches and walk without any difficulty.

The video featured Pant with his trainer as he first tried walking with the crutch and then threw them away much to the delight of fans.

He recently had an interaction with the Under-16 cricketers at the NCA. The BCCI had shared some pictures of the interaction and thanked Pant for sharing some tips with the budding cricketers.