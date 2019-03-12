 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Ricky Ponting Opens Up About The "Hardest Part" About Steve Smith, David Warner's Return

Updated: 12 March 2019 18:13 IST

Steve Smith and David Warner will be available for national selection from March 29.

Ricky Ponting Opens Up About The "Hardest Part" About Steve Smith, David Warner
Steve Smith and David Warner are likely to represent Australia in World Cup 2019. © cricket.com.au

Ricky Ponting has faced tough times in his 17-year long international career and believes the "hardest part" about tainted Australian cricketers Steve Smith, David Warner's return will be the public perception. The former Australia skipper also opined that the duo will have to cope up with everything that comes their way after resuming their international careers following the 12-month bans. However, earlier this month, Smith and Warner were both not included in Australia's squad for the ODI series against Pakistan in UAE despite being eligible for the final two games after their ball-tampering bans expire.

"I'm sure this would have been talked about at a higher level for a long time - how do we integrate them back in? How do they fit in? How is it all going to be seamless," Ponting told cricket.com.au.

"But the hardest part for those guys is going to be the public perception of us, especially in England.

"They're coming back into a World Cup in the UK - they shouldn't be expecting too many pats on the back over there.

"They're going to cop it everywhere they go. They've got to know that, they've got to accept that and understand that," the two-time World Cup winning captain added.

When Smith returns to ODI cricket, he will be featuring in his 109th match while Warner will be representing his national team on the 107th occasion.

Comments
Topics : Australia Cricket Team Ricky Ponting Steven Smith David Warner Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia news, check out the India vs Australia 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs Aus updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ponting has faced tough times in his 17-year long international career
  • Ponting also opined that the duo will have to cope up with everything
  • When Smith returns, he will be featuring in his 109th ODI match
Related Articles
David Warner Marks Return From Elbow Surgery With Rapid-Fire Century
David Warner Marks Return From Elbow Surgery With Rapid-Fire Century
Steve Smith, David Warner Not Part Of Australia Squad For ODI Series vs Pakistan
Steve Smith, David Warner Not Part Of Australia Squad For ODI Series vs Pakistan
Darren Lehmann Makes Coaching Comeback After Sandpaper-Gate
Darren Lehmann Makes Coaching Comeback After Sandpaper-Gate
Australia Can Win World Cup With Steve Smith And David Warner, Says Shane Warne
Australia Can Win World Cup With Steve Smith And David Warner, Says Shane Warne
Steve Smith Back In Nets After Elbow Surgery, Hopes To Return With IPL - Watch
Steve Smith Back In Nets After Elbow Surgery, Hopes To Return With IPL - Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 24 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.