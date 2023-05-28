Yashasvi Jaiswal has been added to the Indian squad for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final as a stand-by player as Ruturaj Gaikwad would be getting married on June 3, ESPNcricinfo reported on Sunday. Gaikwad who had informed about his marriage schedule prior would be able to join the team after June 5. In his absence, Jaiswal who holds a UK visa will be part of the Indian Squad of the WTC final which will be held between June 7 to June 12 at Oval in England.

Jaiswal has performed well in recent times. In the IPL 2023, he scored 625 runs in 14 innings, playing for Rajasthan Royals. He has also bagged one century and five fifties in the season.

The 21-year-old is yet to make his debut for India, however, he has brilliant first-class cricket records. He has scored 1845 runs in 15 matches with an average of 80.21. He also has nine hundreds, and two fifties in the domestic circuit.

He had an outstanding 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season. He played five matches and scored 315 runs with one century and five fifties with an average of 45.00. He became the leading run scorer in the Irani Cup as he scored 357 runs with a brilliant 213 and 144 for the Rest of India against Madhya Pradesh.

The India team has left for the WTC final in batches. Virat Kohli has already reached London. India was a WTC finalist in the year 2021, but lost to New Zealand.

India's Test squad WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, K L Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

Australia's squad for WTC final 2023:Pat Cummins (Captain), Steve Smith, David Warner, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Harris, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, and Todd Murphy.

