Former India cricketer and reputed pundit Sanjay Manjrekar has stated that he would like to see chinaman Kuldeep Yadav return to India's playing XI for the second Test against Bangladesh at Kanpur. Despite a successful home tour against England, where Kuldeep picked up 19 wickets in four games, he was left out of India's XI in Chennai for the first Bangladesh Test, as Rohit Sharma and co. went with three seamers. But now, Manjrekar has batted for Kuldeep's place in the side.

"I feel Kuldeep Yadav should not be dropped so easily. I believe that even if it was not a turner, India would have benefited from playing Kuldeep Yadav in Chennai because the seamers will get help for just one or one-and-a-half days on an Indian pitch," Manjrekar said, speaking on the ESPNcricinfo YouTube channel.

Manjrekar floated the idea that Kuldeep Yadav could make way for Jasprit Bumrah if the pace spearhead wanted a rest.

"If Bumrah wants a rest, give him. Try and get Kuldeep Yadav back," said Manjrekar, speaking on the changes he would make ahead of the second Test.

"Even if it's a green top and the sun is out, they should keep in mind that the green top will be just for the first few hours, and Siraj and Bumrah are enough for that. When you have three proven spinners, you should play all of them," Manjrekar said further.

After a crushing 280-run win in the first Test, where Bumrah played a key part by taking five wickets across the two innings, India could look to rest him, keeping in mind his workload management. This would provide the perfect opportunity for Kuldeep to make his way back into the side. On the other hand, pacer Yash Dayal would also be hopeful of making his debut in India whites if Bumrah does not feature.