The cricketing fraternity were left stunned when a Twitter handle by the name of The World Index claimed that Australia legend Adam Gilchrist is currently the richest cricketer in the world. In the list of 10 richest cricketers posted on the account, Gilchrist had a substantial advantage over the second placed Sachin Tendulkar and the handle claimed that the ex-Australia star has a net worth of around $380 million. Virat Kohli and Ricky Ponting claimed third and fourth places respectively, but the inclusion of Gilchrist stunned a lot of fans.

While there were a lot of discussions online, Gilchrist himself decided to end the confusion as he responded to the tweet by The World Index. The cricketer explained that it was a case of mistaken identity as the handle mentioned entrepreneur Adam Gilchrist's net worth.

See Adam Gilchrist's reply to the tweet here:

The entrepreneur owns a chain of fitness centers called F45 and has been in the news recently for earning more than $500 million in 2022. The company was listed on the New York Stock Exchange last year and that resulted in a massive increase in his net worth.

“A case of mistaken identity here folks. Unless of course my namesake who founded F45 played cricket, in which case it's completely accurate #doyourresearch #fakenews #yasafesachin”.

The tweet from Gilchrist contained a cheeky hashtag “#yasafesachin” as Tendulkar continues to top the list of richest cricketers in the world. The post from Gilchrist quickly went viral and fans on various social media platforms lauded him for his quick clarification on the topic.