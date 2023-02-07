The tussle between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the host venue of the 2023 Asia Cup doesn't seem to end. The Asia Cup is supposed to be hosted in Pakistan but BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council, last year said India would not be travelling to the country for the continental event. Then, the PCB issued a statement which said that such a stance would impact their decision on whether to travel to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

On Saturday, BCCI secretary Shah and PCB chairman Najam Sethi held talks at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting in Bahrain to discuss the matter. While the final venue for the event hasn't been decided yet, it has been reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host the tournament, just like it did last year. that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host the tournament, just like it did last year.

According to multiple reports in Pakistan and international media outlets including Cricket Pakistan, The News, ESPNcricinfo and GEO TV, Sethi warned Shah at the meeting, saying that if India pull out of the September event, Pakistan will not take part in the World Cup to be held in India in October-November.

Now, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has reacted on the issue.

"The Pakistan guys are saying that if we don't go there for the Asia Cup, they won't play the Asia Cup at all and that they will come to our home to play the World Cup as well, that they will not come to India. Can that happen?" Chopra said on show 'Aakashvani' on Jio Cinema.

Sponsored by Vuukle

"I can give it to you in writing, whether the Asia Cup happens or not, it is 120% guaranteed that Pakistan will come here and play the World Cup as well. If Pakistan boycott the World Cup, the repercussions are going to be dire. That is what I feel," he added.

Featured Video Of The Day

Honoured To Be An Inspiration For Young Girls In Brazil: Sania Mirza