Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar feels it's high time for India stalwart Virat Kohli to get some runs and overcome his "weakness" of edging it away on outside off stump deliveries. Australian pacers have exploited Virat by tempting him to drive the outside off-stump delivery throughout the four Tests of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Despite all his batting technique prowess, Virat's six dismissals in the series have followed the same pattern, going after the outside off-stump deliveries. Apart from his century in Perth, Virat's struggle to maintain his discipline has been the root cause behind his bleak outings with the bat.

"It's time that he not only got runs but got out in a different fashion to show that he's overcome that problem. I've never seen somebody with the kind of performance and impact that Virat Kohli had on Test cricket have this kind of weakness," Manjrekar said on ESPNcricinfo.

"I don't think any other top-class batter has had this. There may have been a patch where somebody has got out repeatedly in a fashion, but this has gone on for far too long," he added.

Manjrekar isn't the only former star who has criticised Virat for the manner he has been dismissed in Australia. Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan has been vocal about Virat's long-standing struggle with the outside off-stump deliveries.

"The shot by Virat Kohli--this is neither the first nor the last time. He is not letting go of the temptation to drive outside the off-stump," Pathan said on Star Sports.

"He has been doing this for many years. Everyone is saying the same thing. Virat Kohli also knows this," he added.

After the conclusion of the four Tests, Virat has managed to garner 167 runs in seven innings, averaging 27.83. With India trailing in the series with a 2-1 scoreline, his performance would be pivotal in deciding the fate of the BGT.

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)