Former Indian cricket team batter Vinod Kambli has been struggling financially and according to some reports, he has been without a phone for the last six months. News18 reported that Kambli used to own an iPhone but it was taken away by a shopkeeper after he failed to pay Rs 15,000 repair fee. Kambli was admitted to the hospital following blood clots in his brain and an urinary tract infection. While his health has improved, the report claimed that he continues to struggle financially.

Kambli receives Rs 30,000 monthly pension from BCCI and he received an aid of Rs 5 lakh from a political party. However, Kambli's wife Andrea Hewitt said that their housing society is currently pursuing her for Rs 18 lakh in unpaid maintenance fees and they can end up losing the house.

Kambli also faced difficulties in availing medical attention but he was helped by a number of individuals while various former cricketers extended their help to him.

Kambli was discharged from a private hospital at Bhiwandi in Thane district on Wednesday afternoon after undergoing treatment for nearly two weeks.

He walked out of the hospital around 4 pm.

52-year-old Kambli was initially admitted to Akruti Hospital for urinary infection and cramps, but the doctors later said that clots were found in his brain.

In a New Year's message, Kambli, talking to the waiting media, made an appeal to the people to shun alcohol and narcotic drugs, saying that vices can destroy one's life.

Advertisement

He would soon be back on the field, the former swashbuckling batsman said.

Kambli was now "completely fit" though he will have to take certain precautions, said Dr Vivek Trivedi who treated him.

A video showing the former cricketer wearing a Team India jersey and wielding a bat before he left the hospital went viral on social media.

(With PTI inputs)