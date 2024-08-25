Remember Paul Valthaty? The Indian batter had burst onto the scene in IPL 2011 for Kings XI Punjab, most notably scoring a brilliant century against Chennai Super Kings in just the ninth match of the season. After that season, Valthaty quickly faded into obscurity, and last played in the IPL in 2013. However, Valthaty is now in the news, having taken up a new coaching role. But it's not in India, it's in the USA, the country that is seemingly making a rapid rise in international cricket.

Now 40, Valthaty has been appointed the head coach of Minor League Cricket franchise Seattle Thunderbolts.

Valthaty broke through with a 63-ball 120 against CSK in IPL 2011; at that time, the second-highest individual IPL score by an Indian. He would go on to finish as the sixth-highest run-getter of IPL 2011, as Punjab narrowly missed the play-offs.

Valthaty had suffered an eye injury during the 2002 U19 World Cup. He announced his retirement from first-class cricket on 18 June, 2023.

What is Minor League Cricket?

Alongside the launch of Major League Cricket (MLC), USA Cricket opted to launch a developmental T20 league Minor League Cricket (MiLC) in 2021. MiLC is spread across many cities and states, with 26 teams divided into the northern, southern, central and western conferences.

Valthaty's side, Seattle Thunderbolts, won the second season of MiLC in 2022. They play in the Western Conference.

"Seattle Thunderbolts have just added a big hitter to their lineup-off the field! We're thrilled to announce that Paul Valthaty, the former Kings XI Punjab sensation, is now steering our ship as the Head Coach," captioned the team in their announcement post on Instagram.

"With 3 half-centuries and a century in his kit bag, Valthaty knows how to turn singles into boundaries and sixes. Get ready for a power-packed season as we aim to knock it out of the park with Paul at the helm!" they added.