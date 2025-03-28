Former Bangladeshi cricket captain Tamim Iqbal returned home Friday, days after suffering a massive heart attack during a local match. The 36-year-old was leading Mohammedan Sporting Club in a match of the 50-over Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League when he was rushed to a nearby hospital complaining of severe chest pain on Monday. He was given stenting surgery the same day and later moved to a bigger health facility in the capital Dhaka. "After observing his health condition, we have decided to discharge him today," Shahabuddin Talukder, a doctor at Evercare Hospital told reporters.

He added that Tamim would have to maintain a rehabilitation program and modify his lifestyle.

"We hope he will be able to return to cricket soon," he added.

Abu Zafar of the Bangladeshi health ministry told reporters on Wednesday that it was uncertain whether Tamim would be able to return to cricket.

"Tamim won't be able to play sports for the next three months. If everything goes well, then he will be able to return," he said.

"Unfortunately, he is a smoker, which is a risk factor for heart attacks. He must stay away from it. He will have to follow doctors' advice."

Tamim scored more than 15,000 runs for Bangladesh in a career spanning 15 years and remains the only Bangladeshi to score hundreds in all formats of international cricket.

