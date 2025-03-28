Former England cricket team skipper Michael Vaughan took to social media to poke fun at the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a 'strategic time-out' jibe. During the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad, LSG needed just 2 runs to win from the last 4 overs. However, at that point, a strategic time-out was taken - a break that both the batting as well as the bowling team can take during the course of an inning. Vaughan found the scenario hilarious and came up with a witty post. "Only in the IPL can you have a strategic time out with 2 needed off 24 balls with 5 wkts remaining," he posted on X.

Only in the IPL can you have a strategic time out with 2 needed off 24 balls with 5 wkts remaining .. #India — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 27, 2025

Coming to the match, SRH was put to bat first by LSG, who had opted to bowl first. Shardul restricted LSG to 15/2, but a 61-run partnership between Travis Head (47 in 28 balls, with five fours and a six) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (32 in 28 balls, with two fours) stabilised the innings for a bit.

Cameos did come from Heinrich Klaasen (26 in 17 balls, with two fours and a six), Aniket Varma (36 in 13 balls, with five sixes) and skipper Pat Cummins (18 in four balls, with three sixes), which pushed SRH to 190/9 in their 20 overs.

Shardul (4/34) was the top bowler for LSG, while Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi and Ravi Bishnoi getting a wicket each.

During the run-chase, LSG lost Aiden Markram early, but a 116-run stand between Nicholas Pooran (70 in 26 balls, with six fours and six sixes) and Mitchell Marsh (52 in 31 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and a fine cameo in the end from Abdul Samad (22* in eight balls, with two fours and two sixes) pushed LSG to a five-wicket win with 23 balls left. Pat (2/29) was the top bowler for SRH.

Shardul was named the 'Player of the Match' for his fiery spell.

