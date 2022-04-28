The England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Thursday that all-rounder Ben Stokes will take over as the 81st captain of the England men's cricket team. Stokes takes over from Joe Root, who resigned from the position earlier this month and remains the most successful Test captain of England in terms of number of matches won. Stokes' immediate challenge will be to put an end to the series of losses that England has faced in cricket's oldest format and revive the fortunes of the team.

Here is what Stokes said after being appointed captain.

“I am honoured to be given the chance to lead the England Test team. This is a real privilege, and I'm excited about getting started this summer.

“I want to thank Joe (Root) for everything he has done for English Cricket and for always being a great ambassador for the sport all across the world. He has been a massive part of my development as a leader in the dressing room, and he will continue to be a key ally for me in this role.”

Promoted

Stokes will speak to media outlets next week in Durham, an official release from the ECB said.

Stokes has been one of England's biggest match winners across formats for the past 5-6 years. His all-round prowess has helped the team scale several heights, including winning the first ever ODI World Cup in 2019.