As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction draws closer, teams may have already started to plan their auction purchases. In the mean time, Dinesh Karthik - the batting coach of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - has hinted that South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee could go for a massive amount in the auction. Coetzee is a part of the South Africa squad currently facing India in a four-match T20I series, and played a starring role as the Proteas beat India in the second T20I.

In the second T20I, Coetzee picked up the crucial wicket of opener Abhishek Sharma, before also contributing with the bat. Coming in to bat with South Africa at 86/7, Coetzee hit a valuable 19 of nine balls to take his team to victory.

Karthik predicted that Coetzee could trigger a bidding war during the mega auction, to be held on November 24 and 25.

"I don't know much Cricket South Africa board are paying him but I am sure he till take a fat pay cheque in a couple of weeks time," said Karthik, speaking on Cricbuzz.

"He is impressing one and all. He is a thinking cricketer, he is someone who has worked on his batting. He is not just a one-trick pony," added Karthik.

Coetzee was purchased by the Mumbai Indians (MI) for INR 5 crore ahead of IPL 2024, picking up 13 wickets in 10 games. However, he was released by the franchise ahead of the mega auction.

On the other hand, Karthik was appointed as RCB's batting coach after retiring from all forms of cricket post-IPL 2024. RCB have retained Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal ahead of the mega auction, and head in with the second-highest purse of INR 83 cr.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Zaheer Khan, who was present alongside Karthik, also praised Coetzee.

"Lot of power there in his batting. Looks like he is preparing himself to play this kind of role. Looks like he is someone who puts in a lot of effort to fulfil this role. He wants to contribute right through the game, and this is what stands out with him," said Zaheer of Coetzee.