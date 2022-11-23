The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced multiple changes in the India squad for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh. Notably, Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the ODI assignment, with Shahbaz Ahmed coming in as his replacement. Even Yash Dayal is out of the series, with Kuldeep Sen being picked up as his replacement. Dayal was suffering with a lower back issue and was hence ruled out of the series while Jadeja hasn't yet recovered from his knee injury and will continue to be under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team.

Kuldeep and Shahbaz, the two replacements, were initially named in the squad for the 3-match ODI series in New Zealand starting 25th November in Auckland. As they have now been picked for the Bangladesh tour, they were pulled out of the Kiwi assignment. The BCCI hasn't named any replacement for the duo in India's ODI squad which is currently in New Zealand.

India's squad for New Zealand ODIs:Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik



India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen

The selectors have also picked India A squad for two four-day matches against Bangladesh A.

India A squad for 1st four-day game:Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth

India A squad for 2nd four-day game:Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, KS Bharat (wk)

