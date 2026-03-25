Arjun Tendulkar has moved to the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2026 after spending three seasons with the Mumbai Indians. Arjun, son of India great Sachin Tendulkar, plies his trade for Goa in domestic cricket and is an all-rounder. He took three wickets in IPL 2023 in four matches for the five-time champions Mumbai Indians. He did not take any wicket in the only match he played in IPL 2024. At the IPL 2026 auction, Lucknow Super Giants picked him up for Rs 30 lakh.

India spin great Ravichandran Ashwin, however, opined that Arjun will not get a chance in the LSG playing XI as the side already has quite a few top Indian pacers.

"Arjun Tendulkar khelega hi nahi (Arjun Tendulkar won't play at all), and let's not even go there. I think it is very difficult because there are Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, and Mohammad Shami in this lineup. There are so many fast bowlers. How will he play? I don't think he makes any case unless and until there are a lot of injuries," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin's statement was not taken well by Yograj Singh, former India player and father of Yuvraj Singh. Yograj had briefly coached Arjun in the past.

"He is talking bullshit. This guy Ashwin, whoever he is. He should know what to talk about somebody. Somebody's sitting on the television and talking, 'Oh, he can't do this, he can't do that.' Arey tum kya ho bhai (Who are you? What are you)?" Yograj said on InsideSport.

"When cricketers talk like this... He is Sachin Tendulkar's son, that is a different story. When he was here, I told Yuvi that all of you are concentrating on the wrong thing regarding Arjun Tendulkar. He is not a bowler; he had a spine problem, and his hands come down from 45 degrees. When he was here, I was talking to him. I told his coach as well when he was with the Goa team. When he (Arjun) was batting, this guy was hitting sixes and boundaries. I told the coach, 'What the hell are you people doing? If you can't do it, send him to me'," he added.

"I challenge the whole world that if Arjun Tendulkar spends six months with me, he will surpass all the batters in this world. If not, I will cut off my beard and throw it. That's the way I do my job," he concluded.