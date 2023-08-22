India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has often been subjected to unfair criticism for running out batters at non-striker's end for backing up too far, reignited the debate on the mode of dismissal. On Monday, Ashwin posted a video on social media in which a bowler run outs the batter at non-striker's end -- a dismissal that is still a matter of debate despite it not coming under cricket's 'unfair play' anymore. "Winning dismissal," wrote Ashwin on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a laughing emoji. "More awareness and mindfulness required towards the closing stages of a game," he added.

"Pretty shameful behaviour from the bowler. The batsman clearly isn't taking an advantage here and the bowler pulls out of his action over half way through the delivery," commented a user.

"Need to see more of such dismissals at every level!! Best way to normalise it !!" wrote another user.

"Not in a right spirit of game, winners will like to forget this win in future," was also among the comments.

The Indian cricket team squad for Asia Cup 2023 was announced on Monday and a big exclusion was veteran spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal. Instead, the selectors went for the left-arm trio of Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav.

India will open their Asia Cup campaign with an iconic clash against Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been appointed Rohit Sharma's deputy for the tournament.