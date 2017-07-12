Ravi Shastri Appointed Team India Coach: Twitterati Welcome 'Tracer Bullet' Of Indian Cricket

The Team Indian Coaching drama culminated on Tuesday with the Indian cricket board's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) naming Ravi Shastri the new coach of the Indian men's cricket team. As soon as the announcement was made, Twitter was abuzz as twitterati welcomed the 'tracer bullet' of Indian cricket to the post. Former India all-rounder Shastri will hold the charge till the 2019 ICC World Cup. He had earlier served as the Team Director before Anil Kumble was appointed in 2016 the head coach for a year. Shastri's first assignment with the team will be the upcoming Sri Lanka tour, featuring three Tests, five ODIs and a one-off T20 International, starting on July 26.

Having @ImZaheer as bowling coach is a fantastic move.Wish Team India good luck under Ravi Shastri .Hopefully d focus will be on cricket now — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 11, 2017

#BCCI Announces Team India's Coaching Staff:

Ravi Shastri: Head Coach

Zaheer Khan:Bowling Coach

Rahul Dravid:Batting Coach On Overseas Tours pic.twitter.com/zae3KqrPHU — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) July 11, 2017

Tough Luck Viru !!!



Like a tracer bullet, Ravi Shastri appointed as the Indian cricket team coach ..! — Kannan (@parvathinathan3) July 11, 2017

Ravi Shastri appointed coach of Indian cricket team for the 1st time.

In his previous stints

Cricket manager in 2007

Team director in 2014 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 11, 2017

Breaking News : Ravi Shastri appointed as the coach of new coach of Team India.

No Surprise at all ?????? pic.twitter.com/R6jbfSVt4i — Karthick Viru (@Vijay_Rules_Da) July 11, 2017

Tom Moody's wait for becoming the Indian head coach continues. Applying for the post ever since 2005. — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) July 11, 2017

Ravi Shastri is the best choice for the coach amongst the candidates which applied. Good job @BCCI — Amey P (@amey1344) July 11, 2017

Ravi Shastri succeeds Anil Kumble as Team India head coach. Many congrats to Ravi????. Kohli-Ravi duo back again.?????? — Ree2.0 (@imbiswa7) July 11, 2017

A veteran of 80 Tests and 150 One-Day Internationals (ODI), Shastri was overlooked last year as the CAC went ahead and picked Kumble for a one-year term, that ended on a controversial note after the ICC Champions Trophy, in June.

Shastri had initially not applied for the top post but when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) extended the deadline for acceptance of applications till July 9, the former all-rounder jumped into the fray and suddenly became the hot favourite, given his cordial relations with Kohli.