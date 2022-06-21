Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh are all set to square off in the finals of the Ranji Trophy in Bengaluru beginning Wednesday and it is safe to say that the Prithvi Shaw-led side are the overwhelming favourites as Mumbai have the experience of winning the tournament on 41 occasions. However, Madhya Pradesh cannot be taken lightly as they got the better of Bengal in the semi-finals. For Mumbai, Sarfaraz Khan has been on another level as he has registered more than 800 runs in five Ranji Trophy games this season.

However, Madhya Pradesh cannot be counted out as they are being coached by veteran Chandrakant Pandit. Kumar Kartikeya was the standout performer in the semi-final against Bengal and he would hope to continue his momentum.

When will the Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh be played?

The Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh will be played from June 22-26.

Where will the Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh be played?

The Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh start?

The final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh will commence at 9:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh?

The Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where will be Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh available for streaming?

The live streaming for the Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)