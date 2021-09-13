Former cricketer Ramiz Raja has been officially appointed as Pakistan Cricket Board's 36th chairman for a three-year term, the country's cricket body announced on Monday. After his appointment the former batsman said that he will work to ensure Pakistan cricket thrives and grows stronger. "I am thankful to all of you for electing me as the PCB Chairman and look forward to working with you to ensure Pakistan cricket continues to thrive and grow stronger, both on and off-the-field," Ramiz Raja was quoted as saying in a PCB media release.

"One of my key focuses will be to help introduce in the Pakistan men's cricket team the same culture, mind-set, attitude and approach that once made Pakistan one of the most feared cricket playing nations," said the former Pakistan batsman.

Mr Ramiz Raja has been elected unanimously and unopposed as Pakistan Cricket Board's 36th Chairman for a three-year term in a Special Meeting presided over by PCB Election Commissioner, Mr Justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed.



The 59-year-old became only the fourth Pakistan international cricketer to lead PCB after Ijaz Butt, Javed Burki and Abdul Hafeez Kardar.

Raja, who had played 255 international matches for Pakistan, said his focus will be to look into the welfare of past and present cricketers.

"Obviously, as a former cricketer, my other priority will be to look into the welfare of our past and present cricketers. The game has and will always be about the cricketers and, as such, they deserve more recognition and respect from their parent institution," he added.