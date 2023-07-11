The camaraderie between the current crop of Indian players has evolved and taken a new form in current times. While some of the players from the previous generation also became best friends, according to Ravichandran Ashwin, that isn't the case anymore. After Ashwin revealed that his India teammates 'aren't friends but colleagues', legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar expressed his disappointment. Gavaskar admitted that it's a sad thing as players should be able to talk to each other about the off-field stuff when the cricketing duties are over.

Though Gavaskar is understandably disappointed to know that the players in the Indian team aren't able to talk to each other like friends, he feels it's the trend of each player getting a separate room that has contributed to the state of affairs today.

"It's a sad thing because you should be able to get together after play ends and maybe not talk about the game but talk about music, maybe talk about the films you like, maybe talk about your interest in space. But if that is not what is happening, that is disappointing. Having said that, the new thing that started 20 years back or longer is that every player gets a single room. That too can be a factor ...", Gavaskar told Indian Express.

Earlier, speaking to Indian Express, Ashwin revealed how 'lonely' a cricketer in modern times gets.

"Once upon a time when cricket was played, all your teammates were friends. Now, they are colleagues. There's a big difference because here people are there to advance themselves and to stride ahead of another person sitting to your right or left. So, nobody's got the time to say, 'okay, boss what are you up to'?", Ashwin had revealed.