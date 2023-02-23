Ravichandran Ashwin unarguably remains one of the finest brains in cricket at the moment. The manner in which Ashwin studies his opponents and devises strategies to get the better of them makes him an incredibly successful cricketer. But, it isn't just his on-field exploits that make Ashwin an important player for his teams. In the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 auction, Ashwin also turned into a strategist, helping Dindigul Dragons get their target players from the bidding war.

Seeing Ashwin on the TNPL table, fans just couldn't keep calm. In little time, the pictures of Ashwin from the auction room spread like wildfire on social media.

Ravichandran Ashwin at the TNPL auction table for Dindigul Dragons. pic.twitter.com/umVdXQYwwD — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 23, 2023

Ravichandran Ashwin at the TNPL auction table for Dindigul Dragons.#tnplauction pic.twitter.com/BbLVZapL8u — Cricket News Tamil (@Raghul26358391) February 23, 2023

Einstein will outshine the rest in the finance too. — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) February 23, 2023

Ashwin, who has been one of India's go-to bowlers in the two Test matches against Australia so far, hasn't failed in weaving his magic on the 22-yard strip. Ashwin and Jadeja have bowled in tandem to give India a 2-0 lead in the 4-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In fact, Jadeja broke into the top 10 of the ICC Test bowler rankings after his brilliant showing in the first two Tests against Australia. The left-arm bowler is the leading wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar series with 17 wickets from the two Tests and has galloped to the ninth spot in the bowler rankings. Jadeja is the third Indian in the top 10 with Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah being the other two.

Ashwin, at the moment, occupies the second spot with 40-year-old James Anderson occupying the pole position. Considering the momentum with which Ashwin is playing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Anderson's spot at the summit position is under threat by Ashwin.

With ANI inputs

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

Young Girls Who Eat, Sleep And Dream Cricket