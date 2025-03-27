Rohit Sharma will be leading the Indian cricket team in the upcoming Test series against England despite his poor show in Australia, according to a report by PTI. "Rohit Sharma is expected to lead the India senior team in England despite his modest outings and two Test series defeats against New Zealand and Australia," the report claimed. Rohit had a horrible outing in Australia where he scored just 31 runs in 3 matches and even decided to drop himself for the final Test encounter in Sydney. However, the selectors are expected to not remove him from captaincy following India's Champions Trophy 2025 triumph.

The report further claimed that the BCCI selection committee will drop a major hint regarding the squad for the England series during the final week of IPL 2025.

"There is enough time to announce the squad, mostly ahead of the knockouts or just after those matches. You will then get a clear picture as to which players are available by then," a source close to the development told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, some of India's frontline players are likely to be part of the 'A' squad which will face the Lions in two four-day matches during the May-June window in preparation for the five-match Test series against England.

India will begin their 45-day trip to England with the first Test at Headingley on June 20, as they will attempt to win the first away series at the Old Blighty since 2007.

"The first four-day match will be hosted at The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence in Canterbury from May 30. The second match is scheduled to begin a week later on June 6 at the County Ground in Northampton," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

All the prominent Indian cricketers are contracted with their respective IPL franchises at the moment as the league's knockouts will be played on May 20, 21 23 before the final on May 25.