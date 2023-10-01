One of India's finest players of this generation, Ravichandran Ashwin earned a recall to India's ODI team ahead of the World Cup. While there were those who doubted whether the veteran could still deliver in teh 50-over format of the game, he did incredibly well against Australia, prompting the selectors to inlcude him in the ODI World Cup roster too after Axar Patel was injured. However, ahead of the start of the showpiece event, former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan expressed a worry over Ashwin's action. While Siva was trolled by many on social media for his views, Ashwin himself called up the former India star and sought advice.

Having been a star spinner during his playing days, Sivaramakrishnan highlighted how Ashwin's action lacks 'synchronisation'. He even shared a picture to justify his point.

"This picture has gone viral on SM. Enlarge the image and you notice his non bowling arm and upper body has opened up towards the offside. If you look at his lower body is closed. This leads to lack of synchronisation. Ash quickly needs to correct this to be more effective," Sivaramakrishnan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

This picture has gone viral on SM. Enlarge the image and you notice his non bowling arm and upper body has opened up towards the offside. If you look at his lower body is closed. This leads to lack of synchronisation. Ash quickly needs to correct this to be more effective pic.twitter.com/vW1aspJrOq — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) September 29, 2023

While there were many who hit out at Siva for his critical opinion, the former India star took to social media to reveal that Ashwin himself gave him a call to talk about the 'techincal flaw'. Not just that, Ashwin also clarified that those who were trolling Siva had nothing to do with him.

"Ravi Ashwin was nice enough to call me just a while ago to discuss his bowling action, he was as shocked with the venom of the trolls as I was. Also clarified that the people involved are in NO WAY connected to him. GOOD LUCK @ashwinravi99. Do us proud," he posted in the second tweet.

Ravi Ashwin was nice enough to call me just a while ago to discuss his bowling action, he was as shocked with the venom of the trolls as I was . Also clarified that the people involved are in NO WAY connected to him. GOOD LUCK @ashwinravi99 Do us proud. — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) September 30, 2023

Ashwin would look to iron out flaws that Sivaramakrishnan highlighted as India take on Netherlands in a warm-up game ahead of the World Cup on October 03.