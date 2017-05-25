 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Vijender Singh Wish Sachin Tendulkar On His Movie

Updated: 25 May 2017 17:30 IST

Sportspersons from all fields have congratulated Tendulkar for 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams'.

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Vijender Singh Wish Sachin Tendulkar On His Movie
Saina Nehwal uploaded a photo with Sachin Tendulkar and wished him luck on his film. © Twitter

With just a day to go for the film, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams,' a biopic on the life of Sachin Tendulkar, to be seen on the silver screen, sportspersons from all fields, not only cricketers, took to Twitter to congratulate the legendary batsman and wished him luck. Tendulkar had held a special screening for the Indian cricket team on Wednesday, just a few hours prior to their departure for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in England and Wales. After the film, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan among others uploaded selfies with Tendulkar and congratulated him for the film.

Wrestler Babita Phogat, boxer Vijender Singh and badminton players Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu took to Twitter to share their enthusiasm about the movie and expressed their eagerness about watching it.

Directed by Emmy-nominated James Erskine, the movie is set for release on May 26 (Friday) and has been declared tax-free in the states of Kerala, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

Topics : Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Vijender Singh Beniwal Pusarla Venkata Sindhu Saina Nehwal Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sachin: A Billion Dreams will release on Friday
  • Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu wished Sachin on Twitter
  • Vijender Singh uploaded a video to congratulate Sachin on his film
Related Articles
'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' Inspires Indian Cricket Team Before They Head For ICC Champions Trophy
'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' Inspires Indian Cricket Team Before They Head For ICC Champions Trophy
Team India Catch Sachin Movie Premiere Before The Big Show
Team India Catch Sachin Movie Premiere Before The Big Show
Sachin Tendulkar May Find Watching His Movie An 'Unsettling Experience'
Sachin Tendulkar May Find Watching His Movie An 'Unsettling Experience'
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 18 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.