Former India cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag were involved in a hilarious banter on live television. During an interaction on Star Sports, former India spinner Harbhajan named young pacer Arshdeep Singh to become a superstar in the next five years. Arshdeep, made his debut for India last year following a breakthrough season in the IPL. As a result, Harbhajan backed the left-arm pacer to make it big in the next five years. However, he was brutally trolled by ex-India opener Sehwag.

"Mere liye Arshdeep. Arshdeep mujhe lagta hai ki... aaj ka Arshdeep aur agle 5 saalo mein, aur better hoga (For me Arshdeep. I think the Arshdeep of today will get even better in the next five years)," said Harbhajan.

Responding to Harbhajan, Sehwag said, "Punjab k alawa bhi players hain (There are players outside Punjab as well)."

However, Harbhajan came up with an apt response, leaving everyone, including former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, splits.

To this, Harbhajan gave an apt response and said, "Nai Punjab ke alawa bhi hai par pratibha ki baat ho rahi hai to vo to mujhe wahi dikh rahi hai (There are others as well apart from Punjab, but here we are talking about talent, and I can see that there only)."

Notably, Arshdeep has played a total of 26 T20Is for India, bagging 41 wickets. He has played three ODIs, but has gone wicketless.

Sponsored by Vuukle

He was also included in India's squad for the T20 World Cup last year in Australia.

Featured Video Of The Day

Kolkata: Argentina's Second Football Home