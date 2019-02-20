In protest against the Pulwama CRPF convoy attack, the Karnataka State Cricket Association has removed the photographs of Pakistani cricketers, including Imran Khan, from the M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. The state cricket association, in a statement on Wednesday, said that the move is aimed at showing its solidarity and support to the armed forces. The photographs were brought down on February 19. The cricket body said that "to show our solidarity and support to our armed forces and to express our strong protest against the recent terrorist bombing at Pulwama, we have brought down all photographs of Pakistan cricketers including Imran Khan".