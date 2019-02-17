Photographs of Pakistani cricket players placed on the walls of the I.S. Bindra Stadium (earlier PCA stadium) were removed by Punjab Cricket Association authorities on Sunday. The photographs were removed from the corridors, long room and gallery of the stadium's pavilion block. "We have removed the photographs of the Pakistani players today to show solidarity with the CRPF martyrs (who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14) and show anger against Pakistan," PCA honorary treasurer Ajay Tyagi said.