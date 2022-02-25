PSL 2022 Eliminator 2 Live Upadtes: Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and opted to bat against Islamabad United in Eliminator 2 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore. The winning team will face defending champions Multan Sultans in the final on Sunday at the same venue. Lahore were beaten by Multan in Qualifier 1 on Wednesday while Islamabad edged Peshwar Zalmi last night in Eliminator 1. Lahore defeated Islamabad in both the league games this season, and will eye a third successive win on the bounce against the two-time champions.(LIVE SCORECARD)

