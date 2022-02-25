Story ProgressBack to home
PSL 2022, Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, Eliminator 2 Live Cricket Updates
PSL 2022 Eliminator 2 Live Upadtes: Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and opted to bat againstIslamabad United in Eliminator 2 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore.
PSL 2022 Live: Lahore Qalandars face Islamabad United in Eliminator 2.© AFP
PSL 2022 Eliminator 2 Live Upadtes: Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and opted to bat against Islamabad United in Eliminator 2 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore. The winning team will face defending champions Multan Sultans in the final on Sunday at the same venue. Lahore were beaten by Multan in Qualifier 1 on Wednesday while Islamabad edged Peshwar Zalmi last night in Eliminator 1. Lahore defeated Islamabad in both the league games this season, and will eye a third successive win on the bounce against the two-time champions.(LIVE SCORECARD)
PSL 2022, Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, Eliminator 2 Live Cricket Updates from the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore
Eliminator 2, Pakistan Super League, 2022, Feb 25, 2022
Play In Progress
LAH
3/1 (1.0)
ISL
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3
Batsman
Philip Salt
1 (2)
Abdullah Shafique
0* (1)
Bowler
Liam Dawson
2/1 (1)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, check out the Schedule and Live Score, IPL 2022 and IPL Auction . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
PSL 7, LAQ vs ISU Eliminator 2 Live Score
We are moments away from the live action! The players stride out to the middle. Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique are the openers for Lahore Qalandars.
Islamabad United (Playing XI) - Alex Hales, Paul Stirling (In place of Faheem Ashraf), Will Jacks, Shadab Khan (C), Azam Khan (WK), Asif Ali, Liam Dawson, Hasan Ali, Athar Mahmood, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Wasim (In place of Zahid Mahmood).
Lahore Qalandars (Unchanged Playing XI) - Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Philip Salt (WK), Harry Brook, David Wiese, Samit Patel, Shaheen Afridi (C), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.
TOSS - Up goes the coin and lands in the favor of Lahore Qalandars. They have opted to BAT first.
Speaking of Lahore Qalandars, they have been pretty impressive this season but failed to win in Qualifier against Multan Sultans. They have a strong bowling lineup and would once again rely on them to deliver. They have their bases covered and would eye a win here despite not having the winning momentum. Can they put a spirited performance and beat Qalandars to advance into the grand finale? Or will the United win another Eliminator with another dominating performance? Well, whoever wins this match will be one step closer to lifting the trophy. Stick around for toss and team sheets.
Islamabad United have blown hot and cold this season but their win against Peshawar Zalmi in the Eliminator 1 will surely boost their confidence. On top of that, they nearly have got a full-strength squad with the return of Alex Hales and Shadab Khan. They have also been bolstered by the inclusion of Will Jacks. United will be knowing the importance of this clash and would look to give their all and bring their A game as it is now or never.
Hello and welcome to the Eliminator 2 of this year's PSL where Islamabad United will take on Lahore Qalandars. The latter failed to win in the Qualifier which was a direct ticket to the finale while the United won a nail-biting Eliminator 1 against Peshawar Zalmi to make it to this another knockout clash. It will be interesting to see how both teams go about their business in this high stake match as a place in the final is up for grabs. Expect some high intensity and action in this match.
... ELIMINATOR 2 ...