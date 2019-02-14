 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

PSL 2019: Pitbull Apologises For Not Performing At Opening Ceremony

Updated: 14 February 2019 14:07 IST

Rapper Pitbull pulled out, citing a technical issue with the plane that was to fly him to the UAE.

PSL 2019: Pitbull Apologises For Not Performing At Opening Ceremony
The season four of PSL begins on February 14 and will conclude on March 17. © Twitter: @pitbull

American rapper Pitbull was all set to enthrall cricket fans with his performance at the opening ceremony of the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), on Thursday at the Dubai International Stadium. However, Grammy Award winner Pitbull pulled out at the last minute citing a technical issue with the plane that was to fly him to the United Arab Emirates. "I wanna start off by saying I was very, very excited to be able to go to Dubai and perform for the HBL Pakistan Super League cricket tournament. But, unfortunately, what has happened was it was such a long flight they took the plane for a test flight, and when they landed, pieces of the engine had come apart," Pitbull said while apologising to fans in a Twitter video.

"Between the Pakistan Cricket Board we had tried our hardest to get over to Dubai. I just wanna say I'm sorry, I apologise deeply apologise for that," he said while also thanking fans and the PCB for their support.

"Enjoy, have fun, thank you to HBL and Super League, for even thinking of me to be able to come to the cricket tournament. Really appreciate it!

"Hope to see you guys next year or any time soon," Pitbull signed off.

Marcia Barrett, Aima Baig, Shuja Haider, Fawad Khan and Junoon are the other stars who will perform at the curtain-raiser event.

The season four of PSL begins on February 14 and will conclude on March 17.

Defending champions Islamabad United will take on Lahore Qalandars in the opening encounter of the T20 league.

Comments
Topics : Cricket Pakistan Cricket Team
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rapper Pitbull was all set to enthrall cricket fans with his performance
  • Grammy Award winner Pitbull pulled out at the last minute
  • Islamabad United will take on Lahore Qalandars in the opening encounter
Related Articles
Pakistan Can Beat India In This World Cup, Feels This Veteran Cricketer
Pakistan Can Beat India In This World Cup, Feels This Veteran Cricketer
Shoaib Akhtar Announces
Shoaib Akhtar Announces 'Comeback', Former Teammates Are Delighted
Sanjay Manjrekar Savagely Trolled For "Bizarre" Tweet Questioning Use Of Stump Mics
Sanjay Manjrekar Savagely Trolled For "Bizarre" Tweet Questioning Use Of Stump Mics
"Let
"Let's Make India Want To Play Pakistan," Says Top Pakistan Board Official
Australia
Australia's Refusal Forced Pakistan To Play ODIs In UAE
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 12 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.