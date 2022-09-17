In the Asia Cup final, Babar Azam-led Pakistan suffered a 23-run defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka and as a result, the Islanders won the continental tournament for the sixth time. However, the biggest talking point came after the match came to an end, as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja snapped at an Indian journalist, who had asked Ramiz to say something to "Pakistani fans who were sad after the loss."

After hearing the question, the PCB chief was left fuming as he asked the journalist whether he was from India and also hinted that the Indian fans would be happy at the outcome of the final. Ramiz was also seen snatching the phone from the journalists' Shane before giving it back to him.

Now, while doing a QnA with fans on Pakistan Cricket's official's YouTube channel, Ramiz was asked about the incident after the Asia Cup final.

Talking about the incident, Ramiz said: "I'll tell you what happened. The line of questioning was not right. The only point that I had was, the reporter asked that all Pakistan fans are angry with the loss in Asia Cup final, I just asked him how does he know that fans are angry? You are sitting in a different area, so how do you know the fans are unhappy."

"These are provocative statements, if you do not have any malice in your heart, it will come through. Anyway, it was just one incident, we shall let it go," he added.

Pakistan tasted a second straight humbling at the hands of Sri Lanka and this time it was in the final of Asia Cup 2022. Babar Azam's team failed to drive home the advantage in the summit clash in Dubai despite winning the toss and having the Lankans tottering at 67/5 after the first 10 overs. Bhanuka Rajapaksa slammed an unbeaten 71 to guide the Lankans to 170/6. After that the Sri Lankan bowlers bowled out Pakistan for 147 to script a great win.