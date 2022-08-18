Pakistan beat Netherlands by a close margin of 16 runs despite putting up a total in excess of 300 in the first ODI. The Dutch gave a great account of themselves by scoring 298/8 while chasing a target of 315 runs. Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez feels the team management will now be under pressure to play a full strength squad in the second match of the series.

"Full available squad of @TheRealPCB vs @KNCBcricket rank no 14 in ODI. Full credit to @KNCBcricket to play competitive & aggressive cricket in 1st ODI match to put pressure on team management to go with full squad again in 2nd ODI. Interesting," Hafeez wrote on Twitter.

Full available squad of @TheRealPCB vs @KNCBcricket ???????? rank no 14 in ODI. Full credit to @KNCBcricket to play competitive & aggressive cricket in 1st ODI match to put pressure on team management to go with full squad again in 2nd ODI. Interesting — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) August 18, 2022

Vikramjit Singh, Tom Cooper and skipper Scott Edwards scored half-centuries to help Netherlands put up a fight against Pakistan in the first ODI.

Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah picked up three wickets each but they were costly.

Fakhar Zaman scored a century at the top of the order for Pakistan, while skipper Babar Azam scored 74.